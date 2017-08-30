Officers crack down on drivers passing stopped school buses

A few weeks into the new school year, the West Liberty Police Department is cracking down on drivers passing stopped school buses. Chief Kary Kinmonth said he witnessed two cars pass school buses that were stopped in the last two days.

"I jumped out of my car and I pointed at him and got him pulled over and turned around and had a a strong-one way conversation with him about school bus safety."

In Iowa, if a driver is convicted of passing a stopped school bus he or she could face a minimum $250 fine and a 30-day license suspension. The penalties are more severe for second and third offenses. Rob Chelf has been a bus driver for 18 years and said it's a continuous problem.

"We need to change things, I don't know what you can change though, it's just an ongoing thing."

In Illinois, drivers convicted of passing a stopped school bus could face a $150 fine. Parents and law enforcement officials agree stronger laws may be needed.