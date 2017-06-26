Officers field fireworks complaints under certain criteria

While more fireworks-related calls are rolling in Davenport police are only responding if it meets certain criteria: if it involves reckless use, a property issue, or if it's outside of the allowed time of day. That means, during the day officers aren't dealing with too many fireworks calls, but officials say things pick up after ten o'clock hits.

"I've not received much feedback. I think people are just kind of having the attitude of waiting and seeing. There's going to be more fireworks just because it's legal," said Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Harris.

"This time of the year it's just something fun to do, now that I can just go do it. Might as well just go get it done," said Travia Dean, who was setting off fireworks in his front yard.

Through July 8th, residents are able to use consumer fireworks on their own private property or the property of a person who consented. The allowed time window is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. To 11 p.m. on July 4th, as well as the Saturday and Sunday immediately before or after July 4th. The new Iowa law also allows fireworks use from December 10th through January 3rd.

Bettendorf's Police Chief also reports an increase in fireworks complaints recently. Like Davenport, that city plans to evaluate this first fireworks season and then see if it's necessary to regulate use in the future.

