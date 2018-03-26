Officers injured after SWAT-involved standoff in Austin Sunday night

One Austin police officer was shot and another is injured after a SWAT standoff late Sunday night.

The officers were responding to a shots fired call at a home in Southeast Austin when it happened. As police were leaving a scene after an initial investigation, someone started firing at them from home. One officer was shot in the arm, and the other was hurt while running for safety.

After a standoff with SWAT teams, police used a robot to breach the front door. The male suspect ran out with a woman.

SWAT officers shot and killed the suspect and were able to get the woman to safety.

The injured officers, one in his 30's and the other is in his 50's were taken to a nearby hospital and are in stable condition.