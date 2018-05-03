Officers injured after stand-off ends in explosion in Connecticut

Explosion and fire during an overnight police stand-off in Connecticut.

Around 8:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a person barricaded inside a home in North Haven.

While on the scene, an explosion occurred behind the house in a barn. At least six responding officers were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. State police said they were assisting North Haven police with the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene. The location and status of the barricaded man is unknown.

"Six to eight police officers that were part of the tactical team," Connecticut State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said. "And again this is a tactical team that is made up of not only North Haven Police Department but several police departments were transported to the hospital with a variety of injuries. None of the injuries is life-threatening but six to eight officers do have injuries."