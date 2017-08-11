Officers investigate shots fired near Davenport North High School

Davenport's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating gunshots fired early on Friday, August 11.

Police say it happened at 2:02 a.m. in the area of 5200 N. Ripley St. That's south of 53rd St. and across from Davenport North High School.

Officers found shell casings but there was no damage to property and no one got hurt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola."

