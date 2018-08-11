Officers 'legally justified' after Ottumwa shootout

Wapello County Attorney Gary Oldenburger believes Ottumwa Police officers were justified in their use of deadly force during a shootout near a school, August 3.

In a report released Saturday, Oldenburger said he reviewed dash camera video, 911 calls, dispatch traffic, autopsy reports, various interviews and evidence from the scene to make his determination.

"The actions of the responding officers were absolutely necessary to eliminate the threat the subjects posed to the responding officers, their fellow officers, students and staff in the school, and residents in the surrounding neighborhood," Oldenburger said in the report. "Each of the officers involved exposed themselves to grave danger to protect their fellow officers and innocent civilians; there is no question their actions were legally justified."

Oldenburger went on to say that if the officers had not acted as they did it would have been considered a "gross dereliction" of duty.

None of the officers involved are subject to criminal charges or legal liability, the county attorney said.

It all began after authorities responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South Lillian around 1:45 p.m. The victim alleged three suspects broke into his home to rob him, shot him with a rifle, and then fled.

Authorities said they caught up with the suspects fewer than 300 feet from Liberty Elementary School. Officers reported seeing at least one of the suspects with an AR-15-style rifle.

Oldenburger said law enforcement ordered the suspects to stop and drop their weapons. According to the county attorney's report, Michael Bibby, 32, " leveled the rifle and began firing at an Ottumwa Police Department vehicle operated by Police Chief Tom McAndrew."

"Chief McAndrew then steered his vehicle to the far side of the berm to take cover," said Oldenburger. "Bibby fired again, shooting out the passenger window of McAndrew's vehicle."

Oldenburger said McAndrew reported shots fired on his radio and officers began exchanging gunfire with the suspects.

During the shootout, 35-year-old David White from Fairfield was killed. Bibby was injured and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Dalton Cook, 23, was arrested on outstanding warrants after a manhunt that took a few hours.

According to the report, a total of five officers fired their weapons. None were injured.

Bibby and Cook have both been charged with 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Robbery, and six counts of Attempt to Commit Murder. They are both being held in jail on an $800,000 each cash bond only.