UPDATE: Iran nuke deal survives with Trump waivers

President Donald Trump has extended waivers of nuclear sanctions against Iran. That keeps the landmark 2015 nuclear deal alive for at least another several months, despite Trump's past vows to scuttle the accord.

But he also made clear these waivers will be the last, unless what he calls serious flaws in the agreement are addressed by the spring.

The waivers were accompanied by other non-nuclear sanctions and a stern warning that Trump will pull out of the deal if the fixes aren't made.

In a statement, Trump says the U.S. will would work with European partners to resolve flaws in the nuclear deal by trying to negotiate a follow-up agreement.

The officials say Trump's waiver announcement will also include harsh criticism of Iran's response to recent protests against the Islamic Republic's leadership.