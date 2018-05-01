Officials address keeping the courthouse safe

An altercation with a bailiff and a police officer landed a man in trouble outside the Scott County Courthouse last week. The question now: keeping the courthouse safe and secure.

“Next thing I know I saw a foot, a rather large foot towards my face,” said Scott County Sheriff Bailiff, Jim Connell.

2016 is a day that Scott County Sheriff Bailiff Jim Connell will never forget, getting kicked in the face by a man trying to escape the courthouse because of a warrant. Even after suffering a concussion and a rotator cuff injury. Connell didn't give up.

“He did not get out of the building. I did succeed in not letting him out of the building,” said Connell.

Connell says they go through different safety training on how to keep people safe and secure the courthouse, but you just never know what might happen.

“We had bumps and bruises, we've had scrimmages, but never something like that,” said Connell.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says it’s because of bailiffs like Connell that a lot of situations in the courthouse are deescalated.

“We actually have quite a few incidents that take place at the courthouse. For the most part, the bailiffs are able to get them under control quickly before it turns into something bigger,” said Scott County Sheriff, Tim Lane.

The courthouse has changed security measures over the years, by installing metal detectors, x-ray machines and increasing security cameras, but officials are especially proud of the men and women that continue to keep everyone safe.

“They come to work every day prepared for it and I’m very proud of the work that they do,” said Lane.

Sheriff Lane says although there is always room for improvement, he’s happy with the measures they currently have and the public's and the courthouse safety is always going to be their top priority.

“We have a very high level of security in the courthouse and I am very proud of it,” said Lane.

Officials say although they have signs letting people know what not to bring in the courthouse. They have had to arrest people for bringing in guns and knives. In the coming years, officials hope to hire more bailiffs for the county administration building as well.