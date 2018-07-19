Officials looking at raw turkey products as source of Salmonella outbreak

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says they are monitoring a Salmonella outbreak with ties to raw turkey products.

The agency says they have not identified a single source for the outbreak, but they are working with their federal partners to monitor the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 90 people from 26 states, including two in Iowa, have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading. 40 people have been infected. No deaths have been reported.

In interviews with people that have gotten sick, they reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different locations. Two people lived in a home where pets were fed raw turkey pet food.

The CDC reports finding the outbreak strain in samples taken from raw turkey products, raw turkey pet food and live turkeys. They believe the outbreak strain is widespread in the turkey industry.

Consumers are reminded to cook all raw meat and poultry products to the recommended temperature and thoroughly wash your hands after handling any of these products.

Here is a list of symptoms from the CDC website:

- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

- In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

- In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

- Children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 65 years of age, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.