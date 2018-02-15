Officials release names of 17 killed at school UPDATED

The Latest on victims of a mass shooting at a Florida high school. (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Authorities in Florida have released the final three names of the 17 confirmed dead in Wednesday's school massacre.

Officials identified them Thursday afternoon as 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, 14-year-old Alex Schachter and 14-year-old Cara Loughran.

Ramsay's cousin Sefena Cooper described her as soft-spoken but also smart and a go-getter.

Schachter's father posted on social media that he was a trombone and baritone player. Max Schachter said he is starting a scholarship fund in his son's name.

Loughran's aunt, Lindsay Fontana, called her an excellent student who loved the beach and her cousins. In a Facebook post, she implored people "to DO SOMETHING. This should not have happened to our niece Cara and it cannot happen to other people's families."

5:55 p.m.

A National Merit Scholarship semifinalist and an ROTC student were among the victims of a Florida school shooting.

Family members identified them Wednesday as Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang. Schentrup's cousin Matt Brandow posted on Facebook that the 16-year-old visited Washington State recently and said she wanted to go to the University of Washington.

In September, Schentrup was named one of 53 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists in the county

A cousin of Wang, Aaron Chen, told the Miami Herald that Wang was last seen holding a door open so others could get away from the gunman.

