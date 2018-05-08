Officials remind drivers to use caution on Highway 61

With two recent accidents on Highway 61 and Coonhunter's Road in Blue Grass, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to be cautious.

There was a fatal accident involving a vehicle and motorcycle during Tuesday's evening commute. It happened at Highway 61 and Coonhunter's Road near Blue Grass. Captain Joe Caffery says while officials do not see many accidents at this particular intersection, speed is the main concern since cars going at high speeds can turn into Coonhunter's Road.

"And vehicles that are turning into Coonhunter's Road, they have about a 600 feet of a turn lane where they have to reduce from 65 down to a safe speed to make that turn," said Captain Caffery.

Some residents say with two recent accidents in the same area, drivers need to be more cautious.

"I think personally that the people coming off of Coonhunter's Road need to stop and start paying closer attention to the traffic coming because I think a lot of them feel that we should just get over and let them come out," said Shelly McGuirk.

Others think stop lights or more signs are needed at the intersection.

"You know saying that that's there and everyone should be watchful of that area because yeah, I mean it is a highway and people are going extremely fast, but it is something where everyone should slow down and be more aware hopefully," said Amanda Bennett.

Captain Caffrey is also reminding drivers of the time of day, like during dusk or dawn when the sun can be blinding.

"Later in the evening commute from work from Davenport area back to Muscatine, you're travelling southbound on Highway 61, you have the sunset going down in the West, so that is a contributing factor is the sun hitting you directly in the eyes," he said.

He is also reminding drivers to use caution and give motorcycles extra space. He says motorcyclists should always wear a helmet and avoid weaving in and out of traffic.

