Officials report Iowa flu toll has risen to 14 since October

Officials have reported eight more influenza-related deaths, bringing the Iowa total to 14 since Oct. 1.

The Iowa Public Health Department says the eight were reported in the past week. Five of the eight had underlying health conditions, and all eight were at least 61 years old. Five of the deaths occurred in central Iowa, two in southwest Iowa and one in the eastern part of the state.

Health officials say that essentially everyone over 6 months of age should receive the flu vaccine. Flu symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.