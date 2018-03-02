Michigan State Police confirm 2 are dead after shooting at Central Michigan University - UPDATE



UPDATE (WJRT): Police are confirming two people have died after a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University.

Police say shots were fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall around 9:30 a.m.

CMU officials said the victims are not students at the university and police believe the situation started with some kind of domestic situation.

No other injuries were reported beyond the two people who died.

CMU police are looking for a person of interest named Eric Davis Jr. He is a 19-year-old black male who is approximately 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Davis was last seen running north from the scene.

All of the dorms and classrooms, as well as Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, were put on lockdown. Police say students should take shelter and call 911 if they see something suspicious.

Anyone planning to come to campus on Friday to pick up students for spring break should avoid the area. CMU officials were directing people to go to the Comfort Inn at 2424 S. Mission St., where staff members will support families.

The Central Michigan University Police Department is leading the investigation. The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post and Mt. Pleasant Department of Public Safety are assisting.

State police were sending a helicopter, K-9 teams and tactical support personnel to the scene.

Gov. Rick Snyder said he has been briefed on the situation and was receiving updates from the Michigan State Police.

"The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action," Snyder said.

Campbell Hall is part of the Towers student residential living development off Broomfield Road on the west side of campus.

UPDATE (KWQC): Our sister station, WJRT in Michigan has gotten confirmation with Michigan State Police that two people are dead following the shooting.

ORIGINAL (AP): School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The university said on its Facebook page Friday morning that the report concerns Campbell Hall on campus. The university says the suspect is still at large. The school says police are urging students to take shelter.

The school issued the posting around 9:30 a.m.

An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday, saying the incident is at Campbell Hall.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.