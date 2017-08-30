Officials say over a dozen have been arrested for looting in wake of Harvey

Officials say over a dozen people have been arrested for looting as the ongoing flooding continues in Houston.

Criminals broke into one liquor store and stole bottles of alcohol.

Under state law, those who commit crimes such as assault, robbery, burglary and theft during a crisis can face stiffer penalties.

Burglarizing a home would normally bring a penalty of two to 20 years in prison. But, during a crisis such as a flood, it brings five years to life.

14 people have been arrested for looting in Houston over a two day period.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

"This is the State of Texas and we're a welcoming city," said Chief Acevedo. "But we are not going to tolerate people victimizing,especially committing armed robberies, of our communities."

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, did set a curfew Tuesday, August 29 that started overnight and lasted until 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 30.