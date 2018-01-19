Officials say Iowa I-80 shooting suspect is a college psychology professor

We are learning more about the suspect who was arrested near Atalissa last Thursday, January 11, after shooting at I-80 motorists and law enforcement. Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation say Charles Johnston is from Belvidere, Ill.

We also learned that Johnston worked at a college near Chicago. Officials from Harper College in Palatine, Ill. tell KWQC that he is/was a psychology professor there.

"Professor Johnston is absent without approved leave. Following his arrest, he has been barred from campus. He has been employed by the College since 1996 and is an associate professor in the department of psychology. Harper College is prepared to cooperate with authorities in whatever way possible."

Johnston was charged with attempted murder and assault on person in certain occupations/ use display weapon.

He will be back in court for an arraignment on March 2, 2018.