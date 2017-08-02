Officials shut down Ohio crematory after finding unsanitary conditions

The State of Ohio has shut down a crematory after finding multiple bodies were kept in unsanitary and dangerous conditions.

Officials say Premium Mortuary Services shut down after several un-refrigerated bodies were found to be decomposing, including one covered in mold, another that had begun to mummify, and a third that was being eaten by maggots.

The Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors says complaints led to an inspector finding issues with how the business had handled dead bodies.

A total of 18 bodies were inspected, and documents show there were issues with seven of them, and how they were kept.

The inspector found the temperature as 93 degrees on a garage door opener readout in the cooler area.

The owner told investigators one cooler used to store bodies hadn't been functioning since July 26th, and another wasn't working correctly, either.

Law enforcement visited the business and the two coolers have apparently been fixed.

A review board will consider the facts and make a recommendation to the board.