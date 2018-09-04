Officials warning of counterfeit bills in Lee County, Illinois

Officials in Lee County, Illinois are urging business owners to keep an eye out for counterfeit bills.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department shared the Mendota Police Department's Facebook post after they posted asking for the public's help.

Police posted the photo of a woman who they say paid with counterfeit $100 bills.

Anyone who may know the identity of the subject, or has any information regarding these crimes, is urged to contact the Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9331.