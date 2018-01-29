A taste of French cuisine comes to Davenport. Alice Guzman delights in desserts. Alice was born and raised in France. The young business owner opened Carousel of Delights and feels right at home in the kitchen.

Chef Alice goes au natural. She uses many natural ingredients in the French pastries she bakes at her restaurant.

The first time business owner went through the Small Business Development Center in Davenport for help with her business plan. The City of Davenport gave Guzman a twenty thousand dollar interest free loan. It took Alice about ten months to get the business up and running.

All of the basic recipes on the menu are from France. Chef Alice says without a doubt, one of her most popular creations is chocolate macarons. She sells about two to three thousand French macarons a month.

Alice came to the area to live with her grandparents in Bettendorf. She graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2010. She also has worked in five French bakeries

A Carousel of Delights. A French style café. Yummy to the tummy!