Oh So Sweet's bake off competition begins

Amateur bakers tested their skills Thursday, April 26 in the first round of the Quad City Great Bake Off.

Thirty bakers are going to go head-to-head for the title of the Quad Cities' best home baker. It is organized by the Oh So Sweet bakery in Davenport.

"The first challenge is cheesecake," Oh So Sweet owner Tiphanie Cannon said. "We wanted to keep the challenges similar to things we're known for at the bakery and one of the things we're known for is our cheesecake bars."

The desserts are judged by 40 members of the public and special judges. The bakers who move on to the next round will depend on votes from the public and judges. The winning baking items and baker from each of the challenges will be featured and sold at Oh So Sweet throughout the competition. The grand prize winner will receive a gift basket full of merchandise from businesses in downtown Davenport.

Twenty bakers will move on to the second round which will be on Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m.