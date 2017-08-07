Ohio boy, 4, shot in road rage incident

A little boy in Ohio is fighting for his life after getting shot in what police are calling a road rage incident. They say the four-year-old was taken to this hospital after being shot in the head.

It happened late Sunday on I-90 in Cleveland. Police say the boy's mother honked at a car blocking the road. That's when two people inside the car chased her down on the interstate, shooting at her vehicle.

The mother was able to get off the freeway and call police but not before her son got shot.

On Monday morning, investigators were still trying to find the two suspects who fired the shots.

