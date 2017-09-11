Ohio boy with terminal cancer gets a superhero high school graduation

In his red cap and gown, Walter Herbert marched into his high school graduation surrounded by super heroes.

At just 6-years-old he completed grades 1-12 in just two days. He earned his degree and the support of the Fairfield, Ohio community.

The whirlwind lessons included baseball during gym and physics experiments in the classroom.

It’s Walter Herbert’s dream to live life to the fullest as he fights pediatric cancer.

His parents say they never imagined so many people would fall in love with their son and help his dreams come true.