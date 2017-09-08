Ohio man accused of traveling to QCA to have sex with a minor

An Ohio man is awaiting an October trial after he was charged with traveling to the Quad Cities to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

An investigation conducted by the U.S. Secret Service, Illinois State Police, the Moline Police Department, and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led authorities to arrest 32-year-old Andrew Stone of Rocky River, Ohio on July 28, 2017, in Ohio. His charges stem from an incident that occurred in December of 2016.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock Island County, Stone met a 15-year-old minor on a phone app called "Whisper." He eventually exchanged numbers with the minor and elicited sexually explicit photos from the minor via phone app "Snapchat."

As evidenced by text messages that were uncovered in the investigation, Stone and the minor discussed meeting in person in December of 2016. Stone reportedly texted the minor on December 20, saying, "I love you so much this is going to be two felonies so I really am trusting you with my life baby."

The minor replied, "I love you too babe. The last thing I want is for you to get in trouble."

Stone eventually drove from Ohio to Illinois and picked up the minor in Rapids City. He then drove the minor to a hotel in Le Claire, Iowa where the two engaged in sexual activity, some of which Stone recorded with his cell phone. He then drove the minor back to her home early the next morning.

Stone was arrested and first appeared in court in Ohio before he was transported to Illinois. He is being charged with transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity and sexual exploitation of a minor.

A grand jury returned an indictment of Stone on August 22. He appeared in federal court in Rock Island on Thursday, September 7, and he has a trial date scheduled for October 30.

