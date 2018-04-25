Officer apologizes with cake for tasing firefighter by mistake

MAINEVILLE, OH (KWQC) – The best of us make mistakes, especially in high pressure situations.
Such was the case recently with officer Darcy Workman of the Hamilton Township Police Department.
Workman was responding to a tense situation involving a patient altercation at a hospital when she inadvertently deployed her TASER device, accidentally shocking firefighter Rickey Wagoner.
To show how sorry she was, Workman gave Wagoner an apology cake which read, “Sorry I tased you!”
The Hamilton Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page a photo of Wagoner, who was not seriously hurt, smiling while accepting the cake.
Hamilton Township Police posted that they “appreciate the incredible relationship” they have with firefighters.