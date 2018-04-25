Officer apologizes with cake for tasing firefighter by mistake

The best of us make mistakes, especially in high pressure situations.

Such was the case recently with officer Darcy Workman of the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Workman was responding to a tense situation involving a patient altercation at a hospital when she inadvertently deployed her TASER device, accidentally shocking firefighter Rickey Wagoner.

To show how sorry she was, Workman gave Wagoner an apology cake which read, “Sorry I tased you!”

The Hamilton Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page a photo of Wagoner, who was not seriously hurt, smiling while accepting the cake.

Hamilton Township Police posted that they “appreciate the incredible relationship” they have with firefighters.