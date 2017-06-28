Viral Video: Oklahoma softball pitcher knocks down Royals catcher

By  | 
Posted:

(KWQC) — The video of a University of Oklahoma softball player is going viral after she nearly knocked down a Kansas City Royals catcher warming up to throw out a first pitch.


According to the University of Oklahoma website, junior pitcher Paige Parker was asked the day after the Sooners won the national championship this spring if she would like to throw out the first pitch at a Royals game this summer.

“I was kind of shocked because I would've never imagined that I'd have the opportunity to get to do that,” she said. “I really feel like I didn't even blink an eye before I said yes just because I was so excited.”

According to soonersports.com, Parker said she nervous and excited and didn't know what to expect, but it was Royals catcher, Drew Butera who was nearly knocked down by her pitch.


Check out the full story here: http://www.soonersports.com

 