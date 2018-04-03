Oklahoma teachers walk out for 2nd day in red-state revolt

Many schools are closing for a second day in Oklahoma as teachers continue to rally for higher pay and education funding.

While state lawmakers raised teacher pay by 15 to 18 percent last week, many Oklahoma teachers say it is not enough.

In Kentucky, teachers rallied at the state Capitol in Frankfort Monday after the Legislature passed cuts to pensions for new teachers. Legislative leaders proposed increasing education spending as part of the state's budget in a move to calm the rebellion that has stretched across the country.

The protests were inspired by West Virginia teachers winning a 5 percent raise after going on strike. Arizona teachers are now considering a strike over their demands for a 20 percent salary increase.