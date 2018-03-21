Olathea Golf Course closes, owners look to rezone property

After 33 years, the Olathea Golf Course located in Le Claire, Iowa, is closing up shop. Now the owners are looking to turn the former course into a residential option for the community.

Jami Moarsh, the daughter of the owner of the course says her mother decided after years of service to the community to throw in the towel and retire. It's a course, that's been close to Moarsh's heart for years.

"It started when I was about 6 years old, my dad wanted to build a golf course, that was his dream," she said. "A lot of great people that have become family we're going to miss that, we're definitely going to miss all the excitement."

The owners are looking to rezone the 98-acre land from a commercial area to residential properties. Morash says 15 acres have already been sold for $18,000 an acre, and are in the process of selling 22 more at the same price.

"I think it's going to be neat, this place is an amazing place to live," Morarsh said.

What does losing the 9 hole course mean for the area? Barry long, Le Claire City Council and Tourism board chair says housing is a big need, given the location of the course, it should help the area a great deal.

"Housing is everybody is looking to build new houses somewhere so and they always thought Olethea would turn into a housing addition so sure enough it's probably going to happen in the next year," said Morarsh.

After 33 years, it's time for a new beginning, but the end of an era will be cherished by many.

