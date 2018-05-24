Native bison skull discovered in Iowa lake

A fisherman recently discovered a remnant of Iowa’s past dating back to when bison roamed its prairies in vast numbers.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources posted a photo to its Facebook page Wednesday which appears to be a remarkably intact skull.

“What a find!” the Iowa Department of Natural Resources posted next to the photo.

“A commercial angler removing carp from Clear Lake pulled in this bison skull recently - it's been preserved in the lake sediments since the time bison roamed the Iowa prairie!”

Although small numbers of bison still exist today in captive herds on preserves, wild bison “completely disappeared from Iowa in 1870,” according to the Polk County Conservation Board.

The Iowa DNR website says bison, commonly called buffalo, were once prevalent particularly in the northwest and north-central parts of Iowa, but by the 1860s “bison sightings had become rare in the state” due to overhunting.

Clear Lake is located in north-central Iowa.