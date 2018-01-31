On The Fast Track

It’s one of the largest economic development projects in Bettendorf city history. The area of Middle Road near Interstate 80 is buzzing with activity. The T-B-K Bank Sports Complex is shaping up. BettPlex.

The multi- million dollar complex features a number of fields for baseball, softball, and soccer. Basketball, sand volleyball, and bowling are also part of the plan.

On any given day, there are about one hundred twenty skilled laborers on site. Predominantly local workers. Seventy percent of artificial turf installation is finished. Piping is being installed.

The hope is that the huge indoor, outdoor sports complex will attract tournaments from around the region. Chicago to Kansas City, Minneapolis to Saint Louis. A potential for hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Bettendorf Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter says the city kicked in some financial incentives for the project. Road infrastructure and sewer improvements are also included.

Twenty million dollars in commercial development is also on the way. According to developer Kevin Koellner, that development will include construction of a hotel and restaurants. Leasing has begun with three, different restaurant groups.

The first baseball tournament at T –B -K Bank Sports Complex is scheduled for May. The complex could also generate one hundred eighty jobs after opening.

Bettendorf’s “Field of Dreams.” Coming soon to Middle Road and I-80.