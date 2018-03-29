On Track For Coldest Easter In A Decade

We will undergo a major weather pattern shift this weekend and next week. This will allow cold arctic air to return to the QCA. Now this won't result in below zero temps like it does in the middle of winter, but it will result in well below normal temps for the first week of April and maybe longer.

By Easter Sunday highs will only hit the low 40s which would be the coolest since 2008. If we fail to reach 40°, which is a real possibility, it would be the coldest since 1978! Looking into next week we will likely have highs averaging in the 40s while the typical high temps are in the upper 50s. Looking ahead even farther, below normal temps look to stick around into mid April. Long story short, don't expect a warm up anytime soon.