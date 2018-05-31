We will likely hit 90° or warm again today. We've already hit 90° 5 times this month which is way above our typical 1 day. We've also hit 99° this month which was the 2nd warmest May temp on record!
So this should come as no surprise then. We are track for the warmest May on record. Thankfully there are signs pointing towards a cooler and more comfortable start to June.
On Track For Warmest May On Record
We will likely hit 90° or warm again today. We've already hit 90° 5 times this month which is way above our typical 1 day. We've also hit 99° this month which was the 2nd warmest May temp on record!