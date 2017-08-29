On With The Show!

The theme is “theatre for kids, by kids.” A place in Davenport with a rich history. The first major renovation at Davenport’s Junior Theatre in almost forty years is well underway.

The Nighswander Theatre is a place for kids from three to eighteen years old to shine on, or back stage. These days, painters are busy giving the theatre a fresh look. New seating will be installed.

The city committed seventy thousand dollars toward the renovation. Junior Theatre raised thousands of dollars. Grant money also helped to finance the project.

There have been over three hundred performances on the main stage since 1981. It’s a place where so many children stand up, express themselves, and put stage fright behind. Children also get the opportunity to go back stage and experience the technical aspect of theatre.

Artistic Director Dan Sheridan says the show will go on. The grand opening following renovation is scheduled for September 24th. Alice In Wonderland is the production. Timeless classics in a theatre which continues to shine in the spotlight!