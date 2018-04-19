UPDATE: Rock Island man arrested for Davenport motorcycle hit-and-run accident

UPDATE: Terrelle Bonner has negotiated a plea deal and received suspended prison time with one year of probation.

Police released the name of one of the two people hurt in the crash. 19-year-old Peter Baril of Davenport and a 17-year-old female, also from Davenport suffered serious injuries. No word on their conditions,

Davenport Police say 44-year-old Terrelle Bonner of Rock Island, Ill. was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run accident that happened last Monday evening. Bonner was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash and no driver’s license.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 5/17/17: Davenport Police released a statement saying they have found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

"The red Dodge Charger has been located. The investigation is ongoing."

ORIGINAL: Police are still looking for the 2015 red Dodge Charger involved in a hit and run that happened on May 15, 2017, around 10 PM.

It happened at the intersection of 32nd and Harrison street. Two people on the bike were injured. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver was later airlifted to the University of Iowa hospital.

"There's a risk whenever you're on your motorcycle," said Dennis Jepsen the 15th District Coordinator of A.B.A.T.E of Iowa.

Summer weather is approaching and Jepsen said this means bikes will be out on the streets.

"It's just a big deal for us, and accident you know is a hospital stay may be for the driver, it's a grave for us." Said Jepsen.

More bikes are on the road and Jepsen said educating the community on motorcycle awareness safety is important.

"We teach everybody to be aware- we do share the road with high school kids to try to make them aware before they get drivers license." Said Jepsen.

He said drivers and motorcyclist should always be aware of their surroundings.

"People you don't see you; you know we're not that visible at arm's length behind a number two pencil we dissapear," he said.

Jepsen hopes by bringing aware will hopefully reduce motorcycle accidents.

Police said the car they are looking for has damage to the passenger rear side.

If you have more information on the accident contact Davenport police department.