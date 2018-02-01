On the contrary

It’s honey and hops. That’s the combination for the Iowa Pollinator Ale that Mark Mitchell brews at his business in Muscatine.

Mitchell owns the Contrary Brewing Company. It is the only brewery in the city. All the beer is brewed in house. About two hundred fifty barrels a year.

The honey mark purchases comes from local hives In Muscatine County. It’s part of the Pollinator Project. Mitchell has some catchy names for the beer. Belgian Blonde, Air Tight Alibi, and No Common Sense are a few.

Mark and his wife spent $135,000 to renovate the building and buy the brewery equipment. The city of Muscatine also is kicking in a $25,000 forgivable loan, enabling the business to expand.

There are clever decorations in the building, including the first ten speed bike in Muscatine. A door from a 1940 sedan hangs on a wall. Original brick and fantastic looking beams are part of the décor.

The couple agreed to a five year lease. A former mailman, Mitchell is now a brewery owner. He hopes his business will become a destination for people living in the Muscatine area.