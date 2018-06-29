One adult arrested, four juveniles released after stolen vehicle incident in Davenport

An 18-year-old has been arrested and four juveniles have been released to guardians after a stolen vehicle incident in Davenport.

On Friday, June 29, police were called to the 3300 block of West 52nd Street just after 2:30 a.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle. Police say they were called after reports of people walking around and checking car doors.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the vehicle drove off. Police followed the car towards Silver Creek where the vehicle hit a drainage area. All five suspects left from the car and all of them were apprehended by police.

The five were identified as one adult and four juveniles, all of which are being charged with 2nd-Degree Theft. The adult was additionally charged with Interference with Official Acts and was booked into the Scott County Jail.

Police say 18-year-old Dramya Holt of Davenport was the adult in the incident. Police also charged a 16-year-old female, 14-year-old male, a 13-year-old female and a 12-year-old male. The juveniles were all turned over to a guardian.

The Ford SUV the group was driving in was reported stolen on June 27, 2018 just before 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Locust Street. The SUV was severely damaged. No injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.