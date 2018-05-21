One biker killed, another attacked by cougar in Washington

A mountain biker who survived a cougar attack that killed his friend east of Seattle is recovering in the hospital.

Photos showed State Fish and Wildlife Officers with a male cougar they shot and killed following Saturday's attack in a remote area near South Bend.

Officers believe it is the same cougar that killed 32-ear-old S.J. Brooks and injured 31-year-old Issac Sederbaum.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the two men were riding bikes on a Gravel Road when the cougar attacked them.

Sederbaum was able to get back on his bike after being mauled and rode out of the area. He is said to be in "satisfactory condition" in a nearby hospital.

Search crews later recovered Brooks' body.

DNA testing is being used to determine if the cougar who was shot and killed by officers Saturday is the same one in the attack.

Wildlife officials say this is only the second fatal cougar attack in Washington State in 100 years.