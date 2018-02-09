One-day QC Stand Down for Homeless Veterans - Feb 15

Thursday February 15th 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

On February 15th, Bridging the Gap, will host its 18th Annual Stand Down for homeless Veterans in the Quad Cities. The event will take place at: American Legion Davenport Post 26, 702 West 35th Street - Davenport, IA

Registration for Homeless Veterans is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veteran status will be verified at registration. A free lunch will be served. Free coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets will also be available.

Agencies offering support services for the veterans include: VA Health Care, Human Services, Legal Aid, Employment Assistance, Social Security, Vet Center, VA National Cemetery, Shelter Referrals, Housing Authority, Disability Claims and much more.

For more information on the event, please contact Mike Malmstrom at 309.269.2012. Mike is available to talk with any/all local media who are interested in helping local veterans. A brochure with more details is also attached.