Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal ATV accident.

It happened at 10:48 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

The Sheriff's Office says it was called to 2800 East White Haven Lane in Apple River. There they found Andrew Nesbitt dead. They say he was operating a Polaris Sportsman 400 ATV in a pasture when he lost control and crashed into a fence. There was no one else on the ATV.

The crash remains under investigation.