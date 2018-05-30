One dead after hitting tree near Folletts

One person is dead after their vehicle left the road and struck a tree near Folletts, Iowa.

On May 30th the Clinton County Sheriff's office responded to the single-vehicle accident on 292nd Street at 350th Ave, just after 7 PM.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Low Moor Fire and Rescue, Genesis Ambulance, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the family.

