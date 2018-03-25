One dead after military vehicle crashes on I-90

A man is dead after a military vehicle crashed heading eastbound on I-90 near the Riverside Blvd. exit just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police say there were two men in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were transported to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. The passenger was pronounced dead at OSF while the driver is in critical condition.

Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz says the passenger is a 30-year-old man from the Chicagoland area. An autopsy is pending with the Corner's office.

Illinois State Police say the military vehicle was traveling from Fort McCoy in Wisconsin to Chicago. The car was part of the 1st Battalion of the 178th Infantry located in Chicago.

Police say the military vehicle swerved off the road and rolled over into a ditch. Police tell 23 News a different car may have cut the military vehicle off, causing it to run off the road.

Police are investigating the crash and interviewing witnesses. Traffic was slowed for several hours but is cleared at this time.