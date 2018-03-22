One dead after morning crash in Moline

One person has died after an early morning crash in Moline Thursday morning.

Information is limited right now, however, Moline police tell us they will send us a press release later this morning. All they could confirm with us is that one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

The accident happened early this morning and when our crew arrived on the scene, they said it looked like a car had gone into a deep embankment next to the on-ramp at I-74 and John Deere Road.

Moline police were on scene responding with help from Illinois State Police.