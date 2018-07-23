One dead, another injured in shooting at Mormon church in Nevada

One person is dead following a shooting inside a Nevada church.

Fallon Police say the suspect, identified as 48-year-old John Kelley O'Connor, allegedly walked into the Mormon church, opened fire and then walked home.

O'Connor was taken into custody after surrendering to police at his home.

Police say at this time, it appears O'Connor only targeted one person. A second victim was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.