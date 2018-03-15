One dead in single-vehicle crash in Henderson County

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henderson County, Illinois.

It happened on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 around 12:34 p.m.

A 2011 red Chevrolet pickup truck was northeast bound on Illinois Route 94 near Henderson County Rd. 1650 east. The truck left the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and rolled down an embankment.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was killed in the crash. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.