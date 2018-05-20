One dead, multiple people airlifted after head-on crash on Highway 20

Illinois State Police are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 20 near Lyons Hill, just west of Stockton.

Police say around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, a Mercedes SUV traveling west on Highway 20 crossed the center line and hit the back of a semi trailer going east.

Then, the SUV hit another GMC pickup truck head on.

Police say multiple people have been airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries. At least one person is dead.

Illinois State Police are on scene along with the Crash Reconstruction Unit.