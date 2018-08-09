One dies in fatal motorcycle, semi tractor crash

The Iowa State Patrol tells TV9 that one person died in a crash on I-80 in Johnson County.

This was around 5:30 Wednesday night.

It was at mile marker 250 in the eastbound lane, near West Branch and the Cedar County line.

ISP says traffic from a previous accident forced two people riding motorcycles to slow down.

A semi tractor driving behind them didn't slow down in time and ended up hitting them.

The three vehicles ended up in the south ditch.

Emergency crews took the three to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. One of the motorcycle drivers died.

The accident is still under investigation.