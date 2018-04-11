One hurt in three-truck crash near Morrison, Ill.

One person was sent to the hospital after a three-truck crash near Morrison, Illinois. Illinois State Police say the crash on U.S. Route 30 near Rt. 78 happened on Wed. April 11, 2018 around 7:30 a.m.

According to investigators, an International truck driven by 27-year-old Houston Sulouff of Sterling was eastbound on Highway 30 and stopped in traffic trying to turn into Rock River Grain when a tractor-trailer hauling scrap hit the stopped truck.

Meanwhile, a westbound pickup, pulling a combine head, was struck head-on by the rig pulling scrap. The scrap truck rolled onto its side spilling debris into the ditch.

The driver of the pickup, 58-year-old Alan Sommers of Prophetstown was taken to the hospital with was are considered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the scrap truck, a man from Wisconsin, was issued a citation for improper lane usage. U.S. 30 was shut down and traffic re-routed for about an hour while crews cleaned-up the scene.

