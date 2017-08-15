One injured in central Davenport shooting

In the third report of gunfire of the evening, one person was injured in a shooting in Davenport.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 13th Street on Tuesday evening, August 15th at about 7:15 p.m. A female juvenile was found in an alley and transported to the hospital. An officer on scene said the victim was talking and alert. Police say she has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Davenport police.

Police say earlier in the evening they also responded to shots fired on Telegraph road. Davenport police also confirm one person was shot in an incident near an apartment complex off Elmore Avenue the same night.