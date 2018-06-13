One injured in officer-involved shooting in Viola

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Viola.

Mercer County deputies were conducting an investigation that involved illegal firearms and drugs in the rural Viola area. A press release states that during the "evening hours" of Tuesday evening there was an officer-involved shooting.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Trinity West Hospital in Rock Island. One person was taken into custody and was transported to the Mercer County Jail. Police say both of them are facing multiple charges including Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The officer involved in the shooting is being investigated by the Mercer / Henry County Major crime task force.

TV-6 reached out to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and we were told the only available information is what is provided above.

This is an ongoing investigation and all names are being withheld pending the investigation.

Mercer County deputies were assisted by New Windsor and Viola fire responders.