One killed following officer-involved shooting in North English, Iowa

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office confirms one person was killed following an officer-involved shooting in North English.

The Iowa County Sheriff's said the incident started when a woman said her husband was outside with a gun.

It happened at a home in the 100 block South Walnut Street in North English right around 8:30 last night.

The Williamsburg Police Department and Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Neighbors said the man lived there with his wife and son. They describe the couple as quiet, who keep to themselves.

Some witness heard one gunshot, others heard two.

One man said it was his first time hearing that noise in the neighborhood. The first thing he thought of was protecting his family.

"I'll be honest, I took my gun out of the safe, I got a license to carry and I put it where I could grab it in case something happened," said Frank Tate.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the incident.