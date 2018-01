Crews in Muscatine will be closing down one lane at an intersection while they work on a broken valve and install a fire hydrant to flush the line out.

Muscatine Power & Water will close down a lane of Bidwell Street at the intersection with U.S. 61 on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The closure is expected to begin at 7 a.m. Signs will be placed in both lanes of U.S. 61 and across the bypass at Kent Estates.

It is unknown how long the closure will last.