One lane of Interstate 80 blocked due to crash- UPDATE

UPDATE: The DOT says the lane has reopened to traffic. No information is available on the traffic accident.

ORIGINAL:

A crash has one lane of traffic blocked on Interstate 80 near the truck stop at Walcott.

According to to the Iowa Department of Transportation, one westbound lane is blocked due to the crash.

More specifically, it's between Exit 290: I-280; US 6 and Exit 284: County Road Y40 (Walcott).

If you are heading in that direction, be careful and look for traffic slowing down in that area.